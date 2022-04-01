Officers search for missing Knoxville woman
Officials with the Knoxville Police Department are searching for a Knoxville woman who went missing on Thursday.
Published: Mar. 31, 2022 at 10:51 PM EDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Officials with the Knoxville Police Department asked for the public’s assistance in locating a missing 36-year-old Knoxville woman.
Crystal Gowey went missing from the Sutherland View Apartments at 510 Vista Glen Way sometime between noon and 5 p.m. Thursday, according to officials.
“Crystal’s car, cell phone and wallet were left at the apartment complex,” officials said.
Anyone with information on where she might be is urged to contact 911 or 865-215-7165.
