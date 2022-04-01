Advertisement

Officers search for missing Knoxville woman

Officials with the Knoxville Police Department are searching for a Knoxville woman who went missing on Thursday.
Officials with the Knoxville Police Department are searching for a missing woman
Officials with the Knoxville Police Department are searching for a missing woman(WVLT)
By Kelly Ann Krueger
Published: Mar. 31, 2022 at 10:51 PM EDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Officials with the Knoxville Police Department asked for the public’s assistance in locating a missing 36-year-old Knoxville woman.

Crystal Gowey went missing from the Sutherland View Apartments at 510 Vista Glen Way sometime between noon and 5 p.m. Thursday, according to officials.

“Crystal’s car, cell phone and wallet were left at the apartment complex,” officials said.

Anyone with information on where she might be is urged to contact 911 or 865-215-7165.

This is a developing story.

Copyright 2022 WVLT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Responders fight Sevier County fire overnight
Hatcher Mountain wildfire grows to 3,700 acres, 45% contained
Pigeon Forge fire “shelter” no longer considered a shelter
Sevier County residents, visitors face uncertainty amid wildfire
LCSO deputies responded to a possible dog attack.
Tellico Village woman dies following dog attack
Amy Gray
Tennessee DCS supervisor dies of COVID-19
The city lifted the evacuation order Thursday morning after firefighters got the 1.5-acre fire...
City of Gatlinburg lifts mandatory evacuations following brush fire

Latest News

Some sensitive plants could be nipped by frost this Saturday morning.
From wind to light rain tonight, then frosty to start the weekend
Fundraiser for the All Heart Gunner Foundation
All Heart Prom
All Heart Gunner Foundation
Brandon and Brittany Smith Interview
The Millstone Gape Fire in Seymour near the Blount/Sevier County line continued to grow...
Millstone Gap Fire grows in Seymour