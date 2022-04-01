Officers search for missing Knoxville woman

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Officials with the Knoxville Police Department asked for the public’s assistance in locating a missing 36-year-old Knoxville woman.

Crystal Gowey went missing from the Sutherland View Apartments at 510 Vista Glen Way sometime between noon and 5 p.m. Thursday, according to officials.

“Crystal’s car, cell phone and wallet were left at the apartment complex,” officials said.

Anyone with information on where she might be is urged to contact 911 or 865-215-7165.

This is a developing story.

