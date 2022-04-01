Advertisement

One Knoxville SC reveals first home kit

Knoxville’s ML2 soccer club, One Knoxville SC, revealed their first home kit, or jersey, Thursday.
By Camruinn Morgan-Rumsey
Published: Apr. 1, 2022 at 3:08 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Knoxville’s ML2 soccer club, One Knoxville SC, revealed their first home kit Thursday. The club also announced its first official kit sponsor: United Way of Greater Knoxville.

One Knoxville held a kit reveal party Thursday where fans could come and watch as the club revealed the look. Called the “mountain kit,” it features the One Knoxville crest and mountain silhouettes. United Way’s logo also sits on the chest and right sleeve.

One Knoxville will open its season on May 14 at Austin-East Magnet High School.

