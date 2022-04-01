One person is dead following an overnight police chase in Knox County

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - One person was killed following a police chase in the Merchants Drive/Tillery Road area in Knox County Thursday, according to officials with the Knox County Sheriff’s Office.

Patrol units were pursuing a vehicle which ended in a single-vehicle car crash with the suspect vehicle.

“The driver of the vehicle was transported to the hospital where he later died,” Knox County Sheriff’s Office Spokesperson Kimberly Glenn said. “The incident is still under investigation.”

The name of the suspect was not released as of Friday night.

This is a developing story.

Copyright 2022 WVLT. All rights reserved.