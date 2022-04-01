Overnight winds cause damage to homes across East Tennessee

JELLICO, Tenn. (WVLT) - Downed trees, power outages and property damage were reported in parts of East Tennessee. According to Jellico Safety Director, Jake Bennet, there were no reported inquires as of Thursday afternoon.

Vikki Ivey told WVLT News that her front porch was gone. Portions of her roof was torn off and tossed several feet away.

“I couldn’t even open the door. My son-in-law he came out here with my husband and noticed that all of this was gone. The wind was so hard it bought knocked both of them over,” Vikki Ivey, a resident, said.

It was too early to say for sure how much the clean up was going to cost, but repairs were already on the way.

“Trees topple all over the town, so it’s really been a problem for the city,” Bennet said. “We’re still right in the process of taking care of things that we can batten down the hatches in case we’ve got some more coming through.”

A cycle that changes as the wind blows.

