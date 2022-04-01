Person airlifted to UTMC following crash on Tazewell Pike
One person was airlifted to the University of Tennessee Medical Center following a car crash on Tazewell Pike Thursday night.
Published: Apr. 1, 2022 at 12:37 AM EDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
TAZEWELL PIKE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Crews with the Rural Metro Fire Department and the Knox County Rescue Squad responded to a single car crash on Tazewell Pike at Akins Road Thursday night.
“When crews arrived they found one person trapped in the car in serious condition,” Rural Metro Fire Spokesperson Jeff Bagwell said. “While Rescue personnel worked to free the person, fire/medics began treating the person still in the car.”
After the person was successfully extricated, they were airlifted to the University of Tennessee Medical Center with life-threatening injuries, according to Bagwell.
This is a developing story.
