Report: Car hits 5 Milligan University athletes, kills 1

ELIZABETHTON, Tenn. (WVLT) - A Milligan University cross country runner died Thursday after a car hit him and four other athletes, according to a report from CBS affiliate WJHL. An injured athlete was reportedly from Knoxville.

Virginia State Police told WJHL that five cross country athletes with the university’s men’s team were running on Williamsburg Pottery Road in York County, Virginia around 6 p.m. when a red two-door sedan hit them, fleeing the scene.

A VSP release reportedly said officers arrested the driver shortly after the incident when they crashed into a median on Route 199.

Sophomore Eli Cramer, 20, of Murfreesboro reportedly died at the hospital. WJHL reported that another 21-year-old athlete sustained serious injuries and a 20-year-old athlete had life-threatening injuries. “Seniors Alex Mortimer from Lexington, Kentucky and Eli Baldy from Knoxville were injured,” WJHL’s report said.

Authorities have not revealed the identity of the driver at this time.

Copyright 2022 WVLT. All rights reserved.