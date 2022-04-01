Advertisement

Roane Co. mother calling for end of Tik Tok challenge after son was injured

Mary Cathers said her son was shot several times on his shoulder and back.
By Erica Lunsford
Published: Apr. 1, 2022 at 12:02 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Mary Cathers, a Roane County mother said her youngest son was riding home with a friend, after playing in a high school baseball game Monday night.

During the ride home, she said a car pulled up beside them and shot at her son and his friend several times with a pellet gun.

Cathers told WVLT News her son’s window was rolled down and was hit several times on his shoulder and back. She said the shooting left several dents on the friend’s car.

“They were pretty shaken up. At that point in time, their adrenaline was high, but then they were so concerned about what if that was a real gun? How this could have ended a lot worse than what it was. As a parent, I wanted to make sure this wasn’t swept under the rug,” shared Cathers.

The Harriman Police Department was working on the investigation. Detective Sergeant Kent Warren said they had a few leads.

”I think that this is part of three separate incidents but we haven’t been able to link them together yet. We had three different reports within the same time frame that night. So there’s a possibility that they’re connected,” shared Warren.

Cathers said she hadn’t heard of the Tik Tok Orbeez Challenge until this incident. She felt the challenge was to blame, and she wanted it to stop before it took someone’s life.

“This Tik Tok Challenge that’s going on everywhere in the United States which kids think it’s funny, it’s not funny. This is a real deal. Someone is really gonna get hurt. Someone is really gonna get killed over it because someone is gonna pull out a real gun thinking that they have a real gun,” said Cathers.

Knox County District Attorney General Charme Allen said people participating in the challenge could be charged with several crimes, from simple assault to felony assault, potentially facing years in prison.

