State to seek death penalty in Robertson Co. deputy’s murder


James Conn (right) is accused of killing Deputy Savanna Puckett (left).
James Conn (right) is accused of killing Deputy Savanna Puckett (left).(Robertson County Sheriff's Office)
By Chuck Morris
Published: Apr. 1, 2022 at 2:50 PM EDT|Updated: 19 hours ago
SPRINGFIELD, Tenn. (WSMV) - The state will be seeking the death penalty in the case of the former boyfriend accused of killing a Robertson County deputy inside her home and then setting the house on fire, the district attorney general confirmed on Friday.

District Attorney General Robert Nash, who prosecutes cases in Robertson County, filed the paperwork on Friday to seek the death penalty in the case against James Jackson Conn.

Conn is accused of killing deputy Savanna Puckett inside her Springfield home and then setting it on fire on Jan. 23.

Conn was arrested on Jan. 24 at his Smyrna home after an hours-long standoff with law enforcement.

Investigators said Puckett was shot to death and found inside her Springfield home that was set on fire. Conn was charged with first-degree murder and aggravated arson.

Puckett had called 911 just days before her death. In the 911 all, she told dispatchers the needed an officer at her house on Jan. 19. She explained to dispatchers what was going on at her home on Highway 41 North.

“I have an ex here that should not be here. An unwanted guest,” she said, taking a deep sigh. “He just pulled into my driveway. County did a report for me last night cause he was here and was not supposed to be here, and he just pulled into my driveway again.”

Puckett was found dead on Jan. 23 with multiple gunshot wounds to her head and torso. Court documents said investigators recovered one .40 caliber cartridge casings and two empty lighter fluid bottles from inside the burning home. Investigators found latent fingerprints of Conn’s on the bottles. Puckett’s Glock 22 .40 caliber service weapon was not found.

Puckett told dispatchers on that day he was at the end of the driveway. She also said she had called another deputy because she was the one who took the report the previous day.

The 911 call, which lasted 2 minutes and 45 seconds, ended when Puckett said a patrol unit had arrived at her home.

