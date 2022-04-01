Tazewell Pike crash victim airlifted to UTMC identified

TAZEWELL PIKE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Crews with the Rural Metro Fire Department and the Knox County Rescue Squad responded to a single car crash on Tazewell Pike at Akins Road Thursday night.

“When crews arrived they found one person trapped in the car in serious condition,” Rural Metro Fire Spokesperson Jeff Bagwell said. “While Rescue personnel worked to free the person, fire/medics began treating the person still in the car.”

Officials identified the driver as 41-year-old Candice Russell. She was traveling north on Tazewell Pike when she drove off of the left side of the roadway into the grass shoulder area, hit a yellow sign and continued to crash into multiple trees. Her car then went airborne, striking a tree with it’s right side causing the car to spin and strike a telephone pole, according to officials.

After Russell was successfully extricated, she was airlifted to the University of Tennessee Medical Center with life-threatening injuries, according to Bagwell.

Russell has pending charges following the incident.

Knox County Rescue & Rural Metro Fire on the scene of a motor vehicle collision near the intersection of Tazewell Pike & Atkins Rd.



Driver was heavily pinned and required extrication.



Patient is in critical condition and is being flown from the scene by Lifestar. — Knox County Rescue (@knoxrescuesquad) April 1, 2022

