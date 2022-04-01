Woman’s dogs safe after being left behind during Sevier Co. wildfires

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - A woman’s dogs are okay after she was forced to leave them behind during the Hatcher Mountain Fire.

Lori Welch-Linstead was at work on Wednesday morning when she got a notification that her neighborhood was being evacuated. She told WVLT News she immediately rushed home to get her dogs, but it was too late. Officials blocking the road would not let her up the mountain because it was too dangerous.

For two nights she said she was worried sick about her dogs and her home. “I’m just so emotional,” she said.

Then on Friday, she got word her dogs and her house were okay. “I’m so grateful. I was a mess,” she said.

The dogs are safe and are now back in Lori’s care.

