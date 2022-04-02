Andrew Johnson building to be a hotel once again

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The Andrew Johnson building will be a hotel once again after serving as office space for the last several years. The building has been in downtown Knoxville for nearly 100 years, and its history is just as extensive. It all starts with the Smoky Mountains.

Knoxville History Project executive director, Jack Neely, said, “Suddenly, we had one of the most popular National Parks in America, and people wanted to come here and visit the park.”

Neely said the building got its name because a novel about former president Andrew Johnson came out weeks before it was built, portraying Johnson as a lost American hero.

“It was a great hotel,” Neely said. “It was a luxury hotel. The tallest building built in East Tennessee at the time.”

A luxury hotel means some luxury guests. This includes Roy Acuff, who played for the hotel’s radio station. Hank Williams also stayed there, but his story has a different ending.

Neely said, “Whether Hank Williams was alive or not is a subject for debate because, by some accounts, he was getting loaded out in a wheelchair.”

BNA Associates has come out with new renderings showing what it’ll look like in the future.

Knox Co. Board of Commissioner Justin Biggs said, “This is going to be one of the premiere hotels in Knoxville.”

The $30 million project includes a ballroom for events, a full bar, and a live music venue. The goal of this hotel is to bring in more money and more jobs.

Biggs said, “It’s going to offer people that come from out of town a place to stay so they can take in the beautiful downtown scenery.”

It is unknown when construction will begin, but the goal is to have it complete by 2024.

