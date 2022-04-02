Disabled Knoxville man’s 10-day disappearance has family on a quest to find answers

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - A mother’s intuition has created restless nights for Nicole Hamilton since her 30-year-disabled son went missing on March 20.

Byron Edwards reportedly left his girlfriend’s house and hasn’t been seen since.

“Something’s wrong,” Hamilton said.

The family has hosted a two-day search party along the river in nearby woods and has called local hospitals looking for Edwards. They’ve only ended with more questions than answers.

Hamilton and her mother, Marilyn, are worried he has gone too long without critical medication to go along with his list of medical conditions. To add insult to injury, he’s expecting his first child any day now.

“We want him to be here for his child’s arrival, and so it’s not like Byron to not call or not be around. He’s a family person,” Marilyn, his grandmother, said.

According to Knoxville Police, investigators are getting permission to search private property before conducting a bloodhound search. Before Byron’s cell phone died, a ping picked up in the Riverside area where he was last seen.

Those with information are asked to submit a tip through East Tennessee Valley Crime Stoppers at 865-215-7165, Text **TIPS, via the App P3 TIPS, or online.

