Educating your kids on what to do if they see a bear

By Kelly Ann Krueger
Published: Apr. 2, 2022 at 8:51 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - About 1,500 bears live in the Great Smoky Mountains National Park, according to the National Park Service, and some of them roam around campsites and even residential neighborhoods.

Making sure your kids know what to do if they see a bear is vital when living in East Tennessee.

“They just look really cute; I just want to pet it, but I know I cannot because they’ll bite me,” Zoey Cecil said.

Zoey and her 9-year-old brother Elliott have seen bears from far away and wish they saw them up close. Even though they’re young, they understand there are risks involved.

“Not to pet them because they will actually bite me,” Elliott said.

Even though there might be a temptation to pet them, Elliott knows what to do if he sees one while playing at his grandparents’ house.

“I would just try to look tall and back up slowly,” he said.

Their dad Jeremy gave them a rundown on why they shouldn’t approach bears.

“We’ve been over it a few times with them, how much of that they retain, you know, I don’t know,” he said. “Hopefully, when the time comes, it’ll be what we taught them.”

Officials with the Tennessee Wildlife and Resource Agency said the bears seen in South Knox County were not an issue because they were only seen at night, but officials warned that if you do see a bear during the daylight, do not approach them.

