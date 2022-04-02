A few clouds and warm today

PIGEON FORGE, Tenn. (WVLT) - We’re waking up to a few clouds this morning, and a generally clear week is ahead.

WHAT TO EXPECT

A few clouds are streaming across the area this morning with a few more clouds in the skies this afternoon. We’re waking up to temperatures chilly at 37 in Knoxville.

Highs on Saturday will be near 64 in Knoxville to 59 in Crossville.

Winds are moving around today. (WVLT)

Tonight we’ll have more clouds around, and a few sprinkles, but warmer as we only fall to near 42 to start Sunday.

LOOKING AHEAD

A WVLT First Alert Weather Da is with us on Wednesday as strong storms have the potential to bring some gusty winds at times. We track the timing on this as we move through the first of the week.

Thursday and Friday brings much colder weather. Highs go from above average to way below normal. Friday will have some really cold rain showers and even a few mountaintop snowflakes.

Saturday also has a few more mountain snowflakes! BRRRR!

Sun and clouds this weekend. Limited rain drops Saturday night. (WVLT)

