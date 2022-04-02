Advertisement

A few clouds and warm today

Firefighters will deal with a few winds this afternoon.
By Kyle Grainger
Published: Apr. 2, 2022 at 7:12 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PIGEON FORGE, Tenn. (WVLT) - We’re waking up to a few clouds this morning, and a generally clear week is ahead.

WHAT TO EXPECT

A few clouds are streaming across the area this morning with a few more clouds in the skies this afternoon. We’re waking up to temperatures chilly at 37 in Knoxville.

Highs on Saturday will be near 64 in Knoxville to 59 in Crossville.

Winds are moving around today.
Winds are moving around today.(WVLT)

Tonight we’ll have more clouds around, and a few sprinkles, but warmer as we only fall to near 42 to start Sunday.

LOOKING AHEAD

A WVLT First Alert Weather Da is with us on Wednesday as strong storms have the potential to bring some gusty winds at times. We track the timing on this as we move through the first of the week.

Thursday and Friday brings much colder weather. Highs go from above average to way below normal. Friday will have some really cold rain showers and even a few mountaintop snowflakes.

Saturday also has a few more mountain snowflakes! BRRRR!

Join us on the WVLT First Alert Weather app for iPhone or Android, so you can stay informed on the go and in between newscasts. We share custom videos, plus you can receive messages on the latest conditions and forecast.

Sun and clouds this weekend. Limited rain drops Saturday night.
Sun and clouds this weekend. Limited rain drops Saturday night.(WVLT)

Copyright 2022 WVLT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Responders fight Sevier County fire overnight
Hatcher Mountain wildfire 85% contained as evacuations continue
Hunter Hobson was arrested in Knoxville on Thursday on charges of money laundering and...
Knoxville man arrested in international FBI investigation
One person was airlifted to the University of Tennessee Medical Center following a car crash on...
Tazewell Pike crash victim airlifted to UTMC identified
Sue Barker shows the text she received Thursday afternoon.
72-year-old Sevier Co. woman loses home, memories, and life savings in fire
The Millstone Gap Fire had grown to 800 acres and was 0% contained, according to Sevier County...
Millstone Gap Fire 25% contained, at least one structure affected

Latest News

This is frost in the fall, as seen by Janice Tennant
Frost returns Saturday, as we track a new First Alert
Widespread Frost Advisories are posted through Saturday morning. The rest of use are under a...
Widespread Frost Advisories are posted through Saturday morning. The rest of use are under a Freeze Warning.
Chief Meteorologist Heather Haley tracks some extra clouds and spotty rain for this weekend.
Clouds clear out Friday, with cooler, frosty conditions settling in tonight
Chief Meteorologist Heather Haley tracks some extra clouds and spotty rain for this weekend.
Clouds clear out Friday, with cooler, frosty conditions settling in tonight