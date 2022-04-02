Advertisement

First responders describe battling Sevier County fires

One of the firefighters battling the Hatcher Mountain Wildfire described being that close to the flames as “having a sunburn and then putting a heavy jacket on”.
By Sam Luther
Published: Apr. 1, 2022 at 11:38 PM EDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SEVIER CO., Tenn. (WVLT) - Multiple agencies responded to Wears Valley Wednesday after a wildfire started burning out of control.

“Some of the most scared I’ve ever been,” said Josh Roach. He’s one of the many firefighters that were called in from out of town to help.

Roach, along with his colleagues at the Englewood Fire Department spent days battling the flames. In the process of putting out fires, they were able to save a cabin.

That cabin belongs to Josie Miller, who had it built in 2017. Three years before, her husband passed away. For decades they talked about building a cabin together, so that’s exactly what Miller did to keep her late husband’s memory alive.

When she found out the fires were burning neighboring cabins down, she assumed hers was next. Then she saw a video on Facebook that showed Roach and others at her cabin standing bravely in the face of the flames, eventually saving the home. This act of service brought Miller to tears and she eventually would get the chance to thank them over the phone.

“It made it feel extra special when we heard her story,” said Roach.

Roach described being that close to the flames as “having a sunburn and then putting a heavy jacket on”. His colleague Jalen Walker described what it was like saving Miller’s home.

“The wind gusts got up to 82 miles an hour where we were at pushing fire towards us,” said Walker.

At the New Market Fire Department, they’re sending four people at a time to keep fresh legs.

Shayne Coffey was one of those that were sent to the Sevier County mountains. He was one of the people pictured taking a quick nap in their fire engine to rest before going back to work.

New Market firefighters taking every moment they can to rest up before returning to the blaze. How you can help: https://bit.ly/3wQ5e8v

Posted by WVLT on Thursday, March 31, 2022

“We got maybe 30 minutes of sleep,” said Coffey.

His uncle, Sammy Solomon, said he could barely sleep while his nephew was in the mountains.

With unpredictable winds, this has been an especially tough task for crews.

“We’re at God’s mercy, hopefully he keeps us safe,” said Roach.

Copyright 2022 WVLT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Responders fight Sevier County fire overnight
Hatcher Mountain wildfire 85% contained as evacuations continue
Pigeon Forge fire “shelter” no longer considered a shelter
Sevier County residents, visitors face uncertainty amid wildfire
The city lifted the evacuation order Thursday morning after firefighters got the 1.5-acre fire...
City of Gatlinburg lifts mandatory evacuations following brush fire
Multiple agencies responded to a large brush fire Wednesday morning that was threatening homes...
Cabins burn amid Sevier County wildfire
Hunter Hobson was arrested in Knoxville on Thursday on charges of money laundering and...
Knoxville man arrested in international FBI investigation

Latest News

KNOXVILLE, TN - June 05, 2021 - Infielder Luc Lipcius #40 of the Tennessee Volunteers during...
Vols set program record with 17th straight win
$46M approved for Memphis innovation corridor project
Memphis Corridor Project gets $46 million boost from Biden Administration
Sue Barker shows the text she received Thursday afternoon.
72-year-old Sevier Co. woman loses home, memories, and life savings in fire
One of the firefighters battling the Hatcher Mountain Wildfire described being that close to...
First responders describe battling Sevier County fires