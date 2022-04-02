Advertisement

Former Dolly Parton home turns into wedding venue, offers free space for displaced brides

By Kyle Grainger
Published: Apr. 2, 2022 at 9:31 AM EDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
SEVIERVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - A home owned by Dolly Parton, known by many locals in Sevier County as “Red Top,” has been transformed into a wedding venue.

Red Top was the home of Avie Lee and Lee Parton, Dolly’s parents. The new owners plan to carry on their loving-kindness as couples start their new life together.

Red Top Destinations announced it would offer brides and grooms whose wedding venue may have been lost in the Sevier County wildfires a free venue between April 1 and May 1.

In order to qualify for the free space, you will need to show proof that your venue burned and that you had paid in full.

Smoky Mountain brides can choose to dress for their wedding day or enjoy their honeymoon at The Parton Homestead.

Those interested can contact Red Top Destinations online or call 865-500-9377.

