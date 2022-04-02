Lady Vols take series opener over Miss. State

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Highlighted by a dominant six-run fourth inning, the 11th-ranked Tennessee Lady Vols run-ruled the Mississippi State Bulldogs with a 9-1 victory to open the series Friday night at Sherri Parker Lee Stadium.

The Lady Vol bats came alive throughout the contest, racking up 12 base hits which included three doubles, one triple and three home runs. Sophomore right fielder Rylie West finished a triple short of the cycle, notching a single and a double in the fourth and an inside-the-park homerun in the second. Graduate catcher Kelcy Leach went 2-for-3, including her first home run as a Lady Vol, while senior shortstop Ivy Davis also went deep in the fourth for her sixth homer of the season.

Mississippi State (23-10, 4-3 SEC) tallied their only run of the game in the fifth with a solo homer by Matalasi Faapito to cut the Tennessee lead to 7-1.

The Lady Vols tallied two runs in the bottom of the fifth to clinch the series-opening win. Kiki Miloy’s RBI triple brought in Leach from first, and Beautae laced a game-ending single up the middle to increase the lead to 9-1 and cement the run-rule victory.

The run-rule win was the 10th of the season for the Lady Vols and their second of SEC play.

UP NEXT: The Lady Vols and the Bulldogs continue their three-game series Saturday at 2 p.m. on SEC Network+. The series will conclude Sunday at noon on SEC Network.

Copyright 2022 WVLT. All rights reserved.