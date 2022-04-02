Advertisement

Lady Vols take series opener over Miss. State

#11 Tennessee run-ruled the Bulldogs 9-1
Lady Vol Softball
Lady Vol Softball(Tennessee Athletic Communications)
By Rick Russo
Published: Apr. 1, 2022 at 10:47 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Highlighted by a dominant six-run fourth inning, the 11th-ranked Tennessee Lady Vols run-ruled the Mississippi State Bulldogs with a 9-1 victory to open the series Friday night at Sherri Parker Lee Stadium.

The Lady Vol bats came alive throughout the contest, racking up 12 base hits which included three doubles, one triple and three home runs. Sophomore right fielder Rylie West finished a triple short of the cycle, notching a single and a double in the fourth and an inside-the-park homerun in the second. Graduate catcher Kelcy Leach went 2-for-3, including her first home run as a Lady Vol, while senior shortstop Ivy Davis also went deep in the fourth for her sixth homer of the season.

Mississippi State (23-10, 4-3 SEC) tallied their only run of the game in the fifth with a solo homer by Matalasi Faapito to cut the Tennessee lead to 7-1. 

The Lady Vols tallied two runs in the bottom of the fifth to clinch the series-opening win. Kiki Miloy’s RBI triple brought in Leach from first, and Beautae laced a game-ending single up the middle to increase the lead to 9-1 and cement the run-rule victory. 

The run-rule win was the 10th of the season for the Lady Vols and their second of SEC play.

UP NEXT: The Lady Vols and the Bulldogs continue their three-game series Saturday at 2 p.m. on SEC Network+. The series will conclude Sunday at noon on SEC Network.

Copyright 2022 WVLT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Responders fight Sevier County fire overnight
Hatcher Mountain wildfire 85% contained as evacuations continue
Pigeon Forge fire “shelter” no longer considered a shelter
Sevier County residents, visitors face uncertainty amid wildfire
The city lifted the evacuation order Thursday morning after firefighters got the 1.5-acre fire...
City of Gatlinburg lifts mandatory evacuations following brush fire
Multiple agencies responded to a large brush fire Wednesday morning that was threatening homes...
Cabins burn amid Sevier County wildfire
Hunter Hobson was arrested in Knoxville on Thursday on charges of money laundering and...
Knoxville man arrested in international FBI investigation

Latest News

KNOXVILLE, TN - June 05, 2021 - Infielder Luc Lipcius #40 of the Tennessee Volunteers during...
Vols set program record with 17th straight win
First responders with the Englewood Fire Department spent days battling the flames. In the...
First responders describe battling Sevier County fires
$46M approved for Memphis innovation corridor project
Memphis Corridor Project gets $46 million boost from Biden Administration
Sue Barker shows the text she received Thursday afternoon.
72-year-old Sevier Co. woman loses home, memories, and life savings in fire
One of the firefighters battling the Hatcher Mountain Wildfire described being that close to...
First responders describe battling Sevier County fires