Lots of sunshine Sunday with warmer temperatures for the new week

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - More sunshine is expected Sunday with mild but chilly temperatures. Warmer air arrives for the new week ahead of a WVLT First Alert Weather Day Wednesday and a big cool down by next weekend.

WHAT TO EXPECT

Tonight we’ll see more clouds with a few sprinkles. Temperatures will drop to near 42 degrees by Sunday morning.

Sunshine is expected throughout the day Sunday with highs near 62 degrees. Temperatures will drop back to near 38 degrees by Monday morning.

LOOKING AHEAD

A few light showers are possible Monday up along the Kentucky/Tennessee line, mainly in southeastern Kentucky. Most of us will see that mixture of sun and clouds with highs near 72 degrees.

Clouds, rain, and thunderstorms return Tuesday evening. We are not expecting those storms to be strong, but the chance for severe storms is there by Wednesday. This is why we have issued a WVLT First Alert Weather Day for Wednesday. Strong storms could bring gusty winds. Right now the timing looks to be sometime in the afternoon to evening. We’ll continue to fine-tune the timing as we get closer.

First Alert for Wednesday (WVLT)

Thursday and Friday brings much colder weather. Highs go from above average to way below normal. Friday will have some really cold rain showers and even a few mountaintop snowflakes.

Saturday also has a few more mountain snowflakes! BRRRR!

Saturday evening's First Alert 8-day planner (WVLT)

