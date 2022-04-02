Advertisement

Overturned truck in Knox County leaves one in critical condition

Crews with Knox County Rescue and Rural Metro Fire responded to a crash Saturday that ended in an overturned truck leaving one in critical condition.
By Camruinn Morgan-Rumsey
Published: Apr. 2, 2022 at 6:41 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Crews with Knox County Rescue and Rural Metro Fire responded to a crash Saturday that ended in an overturned truck leaving one in critical condition.

The wreck happened near Old Rutledge Pike and Schumaker Road, officials with KCR said. Responders had to extract the victim, who was sent to the University of Tennessee Medical Center. The crash only involved one person, officials said.

The victim was reportedly in critical condition.

