Advertisement

Terry Wallis, ‘Man who slept for 19 years,’ dies nearly 20 years after miracle awakening from coma

After making international headlines for waking up from a 19-year coma, Terry Wallis has died...
After making international headlines for waking up from a 19-year coma, Terry Wallis has died in Arkansas.(Roller-Coffman Funeral Home)
By Chris Carter and Jordan Gartner
Published: Apr. 1, 2022 at 11:08 PM EDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MOUNTAIN VIEW, Ark. (KAIT/Gray News) - Terry Wallis, known as “The man who slept 19 years,” died earlier this week in Arkansas.

The Arkansas native woke from a 19-year coma in 2003 after a crash nearly took his life in 1984. He became the subject of many news and medical articles, including Time Magazine and Mayo Clinic publications.

KAIT reports the American Journal of Medicine in 2006 reported Wallis as being the first person ever documented to regenerate brain cells, according to his daughter, Amber.

According to an obituary provided by the Roller-Coffman Funeral Home, Wallis died in Searcy, Arkansas, at the Advanced Care Hospital on Tuesday.

Wallis’ family shared that the 1984 crash happened six weeks after his daughter was born when his truck skidded off a bridge in Stone County, Arkansas.

After a year in a coma, Wallis stabilized into a minimally conscious state. Still, doctors believed his condition would not improve, and his improvement shocked the world, according to his obituary.

Wallis is survived by his father, daughter and three grandchildren.

Copyright 2022 KAIT via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Responders fight Sevier County fire overnight
Hatcher Mountain wildfire 85% contained as evacuations continue
Pigeon Forge fire “shelter” no longer considered a shelter
Sevier County residents, visitors face uncertainty amid wildfire
The city lifted the evacuation order Thursday morning after firefighters got the 1.5-acre fire...
City of Gatlinburg lifts mandatory evacuations following brush fire
Multiple agencies responded to a large brush fire Wednesday morning that was threatening homes...
Cabins burn amid Sevier County wildfire
Hunter Hobson was arrested in Knoxville on Thursday on charges of money laundering and...
Knoxville man arrested in international FBI investigation

Latest News

UConn's Paige Bueckers reacts after drawing a charge during the second half of a college...
UConn tops Stanford 63-58, advances to NCAA title game
KNOXVILLE, TN - June 05, 2021 - Infielder Luc Lipcius #40 of the Tennessee Volunteers during...
Vols set program record with 17th straight win
First responders with the Englewood Fire Department spent days battling the flames. In the...
First responders describe battling Sevier County fires
$46M approved for Memphis innovation corridor project
Memphis Corridor Project gets $46 million boost from Biden Administration
Sue Barker shows the text she received Thursday afternoon.
72-year-old Sevier Co. woman loses home, memories, and life savings in fire