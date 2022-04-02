Vols complete first Spring scrimmage

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Tennessee football held its first spring scrimmage with a live, two-hour session on Saturday morning at Haslam Field.

It marked the end of the Volunteers’ second week of spring ball and seventh practice. Tennessee was also in pads on Friday during a weekend in which the program welcomed over 300 individuals for its coaches clinic.

Head coach Josh Heupel continues to see significant growth across the board while identifying playmakers. The Volunteers must replace senior wide receivers Velus Jones Jr. and JaVonta Payton. Junior Jalin Hyatt has made strides and caught a touchdown pass from quarterback Hendon Hooker during Saturday’s scrimmage.

“Jalin Hyatt has made a huge jump,” Heupel said. “He has a different mindset, a different focus and because of that, different work habits. He had an unbelievable offseason for strength and conditioning before we got to competing on the grass. He’s continuing to get better playing in competitive situations, understanding how to do the things that we want to do at the wide receiver position and playing without the football in his hands. He’s become a much more physical football player since he’s changed his body.”

True freshman Marquarius “Squirrel” White caught multiple passes and racked up yards after the catch that led to drives finishing with points.

“I thought Squirrel (Marquarius White) did a really good job out there today,” Heupel said. “He made multiple plays and operated really efficiently. It didn’t feel like the tempo or the game was too fast for him at any point.”

Defensively, much of the Vol secondary is recovering from injury and will be ready to go this summer. One of the emerging leaders in the group is sophomore Christian Charles.

“Christian Charles, he’s a guy inside the program that we continue to feel better and better about just because of the performance,” Heupel said. “He’s a great kid and going to be a phenomenal leader inside of our program. He’s got great work habits.”

Tennessee returns to practice on Tuesday with the first of three workouts next week.

