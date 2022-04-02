Advertisement

Vols complete first Spring scrimmage

Junior Jalin Hyatt has made strides and caught a touchdown pass from quarterback Hendon Hooker during Saturday’s scrimmage.
By Tennessee Athletics
Published: Apr. 2, 2022 at 4:57 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Tennessee football held its first spring scrimmage with a live, two-hour session on Saturday morning at Haslam Field.

It marked the end of the Volunteers’ second week of spring ball and seventh practice. Tennessee was also in pads on Friday during a weekend in which the program welcomed over 300 individuals for its coaches clinic.

Head coach Josh Heupel continues to see significant growth across the board while identifying playmakers. The Volunteers must replace senior wide receivers Velus Jones Jr. and JaVonta Payton. Junior Jalin Hyatt has made strides and caught a touchdown pass from quarterback Hendon Hooker during Saturday’s scrimmage.

“Jalin Hyatt has made a huge jump,” Heupel said. “He has a different mindset, a different focus and because of that, different work habits. He had an unbelievable offseason for strength and conditioning before we got to competing on the grass. He’s continuing to get better playing in competitive situations, understanding how to do the things that we want to do at the wide receiver position and playing without the football in his hands. He’s become a much more physical football player since he’s changed his body.”

True freshman Marquarius “Squirrel” White caught multiple passes and racked up yards after the catch that led to drives finishing with points.

“I thought Squirrel (Marquarius White) did a really good job out there today,” Heupel said. “He made multiple plays and operated really efficiently. It didn’t feel like the tempo or the game was too fast for him at any point.”

Defensively, much of the Vol secondary is recovering from injury and will be ready to go this summer. One of the emerging leaders in the group is sophomore Christian Charles.

“Christian Charles, he’s a guy inside the program that we continue to feel better and better about just because of the performance,” Heupel said. “He’s a great kid and going to be a phenomenal leader inside of our program. He’s got great work habits.”

Tennessee returns to practice on Tuesday with the first of three workouts next week.

Copyright 2022 WVLT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Responders fight Sevier County fire overnight
Hatcher Mountain wildfire 95% contained
Hunter Hobson was arrested in Knoxville on Thursday on charges of money laundering and...
Knoxville man arrested in international FBI investigation
Sue Barker shows the text she received Thursday afternoon.
72-year-old Sevier Co. woman loses home, memories and life savings in fire
One person was airlifted to the University of Tennessee Medical Center following a car crash on...
Tazewell Pike crash victim airlifted to UTMC identified
The Millstone Gap Fire had grown to 800 acres and was 0% contained, according to Sevier County...
Millstone Gap Fire 60% contained, at least 2 structures affected

Latest News

Big Orange suit up for first spring scrimmage
KNOXVILLE, TN - June 05, 2021 - Infielder Luc Lipcius #40 of the Tennessee Volunteers during...
Vols set program record with 17th straight win
Lady Vol Softball
Lady Vols take series opener over Miss. State
One Knoxville SC reveals first home kit
One Knoxville SC reveals first home kit