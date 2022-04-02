Advertisement

Vol Shop offers shirts based off Coach Vitello’s epic in-game interview

Vitello was frustrated after run disallowed following a sticker issue.
The Vol Shop is selling Mike Honcho Sherzeys after Vitello's in game interview.
The Vol Shop is selling Mike Honcho Sherzeys after Vitello's in game interview.(VolShop)
By William Puckett
Published: Apr. 2, 2022 at 7:09 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Friday night Tennessee Head Baseball Coach Tony Vitello gave an impassioned in-game interview after umpires disallowed a Volunteer homerun after discovering a Vol bat was missing an inspection sticker.

Outfielder Jordan Beck hit a home run to right field but as he rounded the bases home, Vanderbilt head coach Tim Corbin asked for Beck’s bat to be inspected after his team saw his bat was missing a pregame inspection sticker.

In an interview with ESPN after the saga unfolded, Vitello told announcers “I don’t even know that Jordan Beck should be at the University of Tennessee, he forged his transcript he’s actually a 35-year-old man named Mike, Mike Honcho so he just shows up to practice every day, he’s a good kid so we put him in the lineup.”

Vitello’s comment was taken in jest by ESPN’s crew and was a reference to the movie “Talledega Nights: The Ballad of Ricky Bobby”.

The comments have taken Vol Nation by storm with the Vol Shop now selling a Jersey Shirt with Honcho on the back nameplate.

Jordan Beck also wears 27, proceeds from the shirt are going to Beck as part of NIL. Officials told WVLT News that the shop had sold over 700 in less than a day.

