Advertisement

Farmer leaves message for first responders battling East Tennessee wildfires

A farmer in the Seymour area cut a special message into his field for first responders who were battling the blaze.
By Kelly Ann Krueger
Published: Apr. 3, 2022 at 7:08 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SEYMOUR, Tenn. (WVLT) - The Tennessee National Guard got a special message from a farmer in Seymour as they continued to fight the Hatcher Mountain Fire in the Wears Valley area and the Millstone Gap Fire near the Sevier County/Blount County line.

“While airlifting water from a local lake near Seymour to fight the East Tennessee wildfires yesterday, Tennessee National Guard aircrews witnessed a local farmer cut this message into his field for them to see,” an official with the guard said.

Officials said the fire was 60% contained and only two structures were affected as of Sunday afternoon.

Sevier County Mayor Larry Waters said no lives were lost from the fire.

“We can replace buildings and vehicles, but lives you cannot,” Waters said.

Smoke and flames may be visible for the next few days and Cold Springs Hollow Road remained closed, according to Sevier County officials.

Copyright 2022 WVLT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Responders fight Sevier County fire overnight
Firefighters make progress as Hatcher Mountain Wildfire becomes 98% contained
A former home owned by Dolly Parton and lived in by her parents has been transformed into a...
Former Dolly Parton home turns into wedding venue, offers free space for displaced brides
Overturned truck in Knox County leaves one in critical condition
Overturned truck in Knox County leaves one in critical condition
Economic expert shares impact of Tennessee gas prices amid oil release
Economic expert shares impact of Tennessee gas prices amid oil release
KCSO responds after woman’s body washes ashore in West Knox County
Body washed ashore in West Knox County identified

Latest News

One person was airlifted to the University of Tennessee Medical Center following an ATV...
One person airlifted to UTMC following ATV accident in Halls
Overturned truck in Knox County leaves one in critical condition
Overturned truck in Knox County leaves one in critical condition
McMinn County (Source: Gray DC)
TBI: Man in critical condition following officer-involved shooting in McMinn County
Responders fight Sevier County fire overnight
Firefighters make progress as Hatcher Mountain Wildfire becomes 98% contained
The Millstone Gap Fire had grown to 800 acres and was 0% contained, according to Sevier County...
Millstone Gap Fire 60% contained, at least 2 structures affected