Farmer leaves message for first responders battling East Tennessee wildfires

SEYMOUR, Tenn. (WVLT) - The Tennessee National Guard got a special message from a farmer in Seymour as they continued to fight the Hatcher Mountain Fire in the Wears Valley area and the Millstone Gap Fire near the Sevier County/Blount County line.

“While airlifting water from a local lake near Seymour to fight the East Tennessee wildfires yesterday, Tennessee National Guard aircrews witnessed a local farmer cut this message into his field for them to see,” an official with the guard said.

Officials said the fire was 60% contained and only two structures were affected as of Sunday afternoon.

Sevier County Mayor Larry Waters said no lives were lost from the fire.

“We can replace buildings and vehicles, but lives you cannot,” Waters said.

Smoke and flames may be visible for the next few days and Cold Springs Hollow Road remained closed, according to Sevier County officials.

