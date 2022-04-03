‘He never gave up’ | Firefighter has close call as flames engulf tanker in Sevier Co.

SEVIER COUNTY, Tenn. (WVLT) - Many people in the community are thankful to have their loved ones alive after a close call with the Hatcher Mountain Fire Wednesday. For the hundreds of first responders battling the Sevier County wildfires, bravery is essential; however, when a crew became trapped in the face of an uncontrolled fire, their training and courage were put to the test.

On Wednesday, March 30, the Sevier County Volunteer Fire Department dispatched a tanker and a Wildland Unit to a fire that would soon be known as the Hatcher Mountain Fire. Once there, crews started to work hard in difficult fire conditions threatening multiple structures.

SCVFD Assistant Chief Stephanie Specht didn’t have her radio at her “real job” on the day the department was needed to respond to the brush fire. Once she received notification of the fire, she was busy and unable to leave.

Around 1:02 p.m., the assistant chief received a message that there were firefighters trapped in the fire. She said her heart sank, and within a minute, she learned that several fire vehicles and personnel were trapped along with SCVFD Maintenance Chief Jim Carr and their only tanker.

At the top of Hatcher Mountain amid chaos were Maintenance Chief Carr and Tanker 111, along with several other fire vehicles and personnel. Officials said that the fire had become “extremely erratic” during the battle due to low humidity and high winds.

Chief Carr’s wife and Asst. Chief Specht were working together so she reportedly walked up to her desk while containing her emotions and calmly asked if she had heard from her husband.

“She said it had been just a little bit and I asked her to call him,” Asst. Chief Specht’s post shared. “She asked why and I said they were trying to reach him on the phone and he wasn’t answering,” without letting her know the real reason that he was trapped.

The chief answered the third time his wife tried to call him and what she heard on the other line panicked them both.

"The 3rd time she tried, he answered, and it was the most haunting thing anyone would ever hear,” the assistant chief said. “The first thing he said was he was trapped!”

Once Assist. Specht took over the phone call, Chief Carr advised that he couldn’t see his hand in front of him when asked if he could find an area already burnt to head towards. At that point, officials said that Tanker 111 was blocked in, with no way out.

Chief Carr said that he had searched in and around other trucks to ensure other responders were not trapped or in danger before retreating to the tanker to plan his next move. He told WVLT News that he stayed to make sure other young firefighters were off the hill before leaving. According to CBS affiliate WJHL, he knew he didn’t have long as flames began to close in.

“Any more than what I did at this point I would have been carried out in a black bag,” Chief Carr said to WJHL.

For a reason unknown, the assistant chief said the thought of the Thermal Imaging Camera that was added to that tanker in the last year popped into her head. Officials said the device was usually used on structure fires mostly. It reportedly worked by cutting through the smoke to find a path he could follow.

The 23-year emergency services veteran found the device, abandoned the truck, and used it to safely crawl his way to a cool spot away from the flames.

Asst. Chief Specht said the courage that Chief Carr demonstrated to search the trucks for firefighters and then crawl to safety was incredible.

“There are no words to describe other than that this is what Firefighters do, look out for each other and put themselves last,” the assistant chief posted to Facebook. “His training kicked in, and he NEVER GAVE UP!”

The only thing left unburned on Tanker 111 was the TIC device that helped save Chief Carr’s life. On the front, he wrote the word “saved” and his first name and last initial. The date “3-30-2022,” and words such as “Hatcher Mtn.” and “TK-111″ can be seen written on the back.

While Chief Carr’s gear was believed to be lost in the fire, one of his valuable possessions, his helmet, was found and returned to him on Saturday. Even though it sustained heavy damage, a spokesperson from the fire department said it meant the world to him to have it back.

Maintenance Chief Jim Carr, operator of our Tanker 111, received his hat after he was forced to evacuate the apparatus during the Hatcher Mountain Fire. (Sevier County Fire Department)

The other firefighters were also hailed as heroes because they did what they were trained to do while risking their lives to save others. Although it was a situation that no responder wanted to experience, the assistant chief said that by the grace of God, Chief Carr and the other firefighters on the mountain were alive to see their friends and family.

Unfortunately, SCVFD’s only tanker apparatus, Tanker 111, was destroyed during the “erratic push by the fire.” The department said it was a big hit to its fleet but could be replaced.

“The more important part was that our member returned home to us unharmed,” officials said. “Trucks are replaceable, people are not.”

Those who wish to donate to the SCVFD to assist in replacing lost equipment and gear can do so here. Officials are continuing to battle the Hatcher Mountain Fire and the Millstone Gap Fire; live updates can be found here.

