Advertisement

Immersive Van Gogh exhibit to come to Knoxville

There will be 500,000 cubic feet of projections, 60,600 frames of video and 90,000,000 pixels at the soon-to-come exhibit.
Vincent Van Gogh exhibit
Vincent Van Gogh exhibit(WSMV)
By Paige Hill
Published: Apr. 3, 2022 at 12:40 PM EDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Folks in Knoxville will be able to experience the art of Vincent Van Gogh like never before in an upcoming exhibit.

The Immersive Van Gogh Exhibition will display lights and music all around Van Gogh’s most famous paintings, allowing them to come to life for guests. According to the website, it will be “making its mark in the heart of Knoxville.”

There will be 500,000 cubic feet of projections, 60,600 frames of video and 90,000,000 pixels at the soon-to-come exhibit.

While the exhibit’s location has not been released, the website stated it would be coming soon.

Copyright 2022 WVLT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Responders fight Sevier County fire overnight
Hatcher Mountain wildfire 95% contained
A former home owned by Dolly Parton and lived in by her parents has been transformed into a...
Former Dolly Parton home turns into wedding venue, offers free space for displaced brides
Overturned truck in Knox County leaves one in critical condition
Overturned truck in Knox County leaves one in critical condition
KCSO responds after woman’s body washes ashore in West Knox County
Body washed ashore in West Knox County identified
Hunter Hobson was arrested in Knoxville on Thursday on charges of money laundering and...
Knoxville man arrested in international FBI investigation

Latest News

McMinn County (Source: Gray DC)
TBI: Man flown to hospital following officer-involved shooting in McMinn County
Firefighters Escape In Sevier County
Firefighters Escape In Sevier County
Here is the scene as crews battled a raging fire as it moved towards them.
Hatcher Mountain Fire
Sunny for your Sunday
Lots of sunshine Sunday with warmer temperatures for the new week