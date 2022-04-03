Immersive Van Gogh exhibit to come to Knoxville

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Folks in Knoxville will be able to experience the art of Vincent Van Gogh like never before in an upcoming exhibit.

The Immersive Van Gogh Exhibition will display lights and music all around Van Gogh’s most famous paintings, allowing them to come to life for guests. According to the website, it will be “making its mark in the heart of Knoxville.”

There will be 500,000 cubic feet of projections, 60,600 frames of video and 90,000,000 pixels at the soon-to-come exhibit.

While the exhibit’s location has not been released, the website stated it would be coming soon.

