Knoxville native Bianca Belair wins WWE RAW Women’s Championship

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Austin-East graduate Bianca Belair is once again a WWE Champion.

Saturday night at WrestleMania Belair beat Becky Lynch for the WWE RAW Women’s Championship.

In past years WWE has put an emphasis on its women’s division with Belair becoming a main staple.

In 2021 Belair won the WWE women’s SmackDown Championship beating Sasha Banks.

