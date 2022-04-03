Advertisement

Knoxville native Bianca Belair wins WWE RAW Women’s Championship

Belair is a graduate of Austin-East Magnet High School.
(WVLT)
By William Puckett
Published: Apr. 2, 2022 at 9:54 PM EDT|Updated: 58 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Austin-East graduate Bianca Belair is once again a WWE Champion.

Saturday night at WrestleMania Belair beat Becky Lynch for the WWE RAW Women’s Championship.

In past years WWE has put an emphasis on its women’s division with Belair becoming a main staple.

In 2021 Belair won the WWE women’s SmackDown Championship beating Sasha Banks.

Copyright 2022 WVLT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Responders fight Sevier County fire overnight
Hatcher Mountain wildfire 95% contained
Hunter Hobson was arrested in Knoxville on Thursday on charges of money laundering and...
Knoxville man arrested in international FBI investigation
Sue Barker shows the text she received Thursday afternoon.
72-year-old Sevier Co. woman loses home, memories and life savings in fire
One person was airlifted to the University of Tennessee Medical Center following a car crash on...
Tazewell Pike crash victim airlifted to UTMC identified
The Millstone Gap Fire had grown to 800 acres and was 0% contained, according to Sevier County...
Millstone Gap Fire 60% contained, at least 2 structures affected

Latest News

Sunny for your Sunday
Lots of sunshine Sunday with warmer temperatures for the new week
After Sevier County was hit with its second round of devastating wildfires in six years,...
Mountain Tough group helping amid Sevier County wildfires
A former home owned by Dolly Parton and lived in by her parents has been transformed into a...
Former Dolly Parton home turns into wedding venue, offers free space for displaced brides
After Sevier County was hit with its second round of devastating wildfires in six years,...
Mountain Tough group helping amid Sevier County wildfires
In order to qualify for the free space, you will need to show proof that your venue burned and...
Former Dolly Parton home turns into wedding venue, offers free space for displaced brides