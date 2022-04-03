Mountain Tough group helping amid Sevier County wildfires

SEVIER COUNTY, Tenn. (WVLT) - After Sevier County was hit with its second round of devastating wildfires in six years, Mountain Tough stepped up to the plate to help out.

The program was created in 2016 when wildfires tore through Gatlinburg. Now, Mountain Tough is active again to lend aid after the Hatcher Mountain Wildfire. The program has become vital to some and is helping fortunate people help out where they’re needed.

“It means a lot to be able to help anyone,” said Clyde Dunn, who donated clothing. Hundreds chipped in, donating everything from gift cards to food and water. One group banded together to raise $600 to do just that.

“You couldn’t ask for a better crew of guys that’s going to go spend their hard-earned money that they could’ve spent on their family to donate to somebody they don’t even know,” said donator Christopher Ray.

Mountain Tough representative Maarja Fox said the group just wants to help the community. “We are going to stand for our community and provide for our community,” she said.

The group is spending all weekend collecting household items. Volunteer Jerry Wear said the donations are a blessing. “These people have suffered tremendous hardship and losing everything is so devastating to the whole family,” he said. “We look into the faces of those people who come in and ask and sometimes they’re in such a state that they don’t even know what they really need and so we try to help guide them through the necessities.”

