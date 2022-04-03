Advertisement

Mountain Tough group helping amid Sevier County wildfires

After Sevier County was hit with its second round of devastating wildfires in six years, Mountain Tough stepped up to the plate to help out.
After Sevier County was hit with its second round of devastating wildfires in six years, Mountain Tough stepped up to the plate to help out.
By Camruinn Morgan-Rumsey
Published: Apr. 2, 2022 at 10:28 PM EDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SEVIER COUNTY, Tenn. (WVLT) - After Sevier County was hit with its second round of devastating wildfires in six years, Mountain Tough stepped up to the plate to help out.

The program was created in 2016 when wildfires tore through Gatlinburg. Now, Mountain Tough is active again to lend aid after the Hatcher Mountain Wildfire. The program has become vital to some and is helping fortunate people help out where they’re needed.

“It means a lot to be able to help anyone,” said Clyde Dunn, who donated clothing. Hundreds chipped in, donating everything from gift cards to food and water. One group banded together to raise $600 to do just that.

“You couldn’t ask for a better crew of guys that’s going to go spend their hard-earned money that they could’ve spent on their family to donate to somebody they don’t even know,” said donator Christopher Ray.

Mountain Tough representative Maarja Fox said the group just wants to help the community. “We are going to stand for our community and provide for our community,” she said.

The group is spending all weekend collecting household items. Volunteer Jerry Wear said the donations are a blessing. “These people have suffered tremendous hardship and losing everything is so devastating to the whole family,” he said. “We look into the faces of those people who come in and ask and sometimes they’re in such a state that they don’t even know what they really need and so we try to help guide them through the necessities.”

Copyright 2022 WVLT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Responders fight Sevier County fire overnight
Hatcher Mountain wildfire 95% contained
Hunter Hobson was arrested in Knoxville on Thursday on charges of money laundering and...
Knoxville man arrested in international FBI investigation
Sue Barker shows the text she received Thursday afternoon.
72-year-old Sevier Co. woman loses home, memories and life savings in fire
One person was airlifted to the University of Tennessee Medical Center following a car crash on...
Tazewell Pike crash victim airlifted to UTMC identified
The Millstone Gap Fire had grown to 800 acres and was 0% contained, according to Sevier County...
Millstone Gap Fire 60% contained, at least 2 structures affected

Latest News

Sunny for your Sunday
Lots of sunshine Sunday with warmer temperatures for the new week
A former home owned by Dolly Parton and lived in by her parents has been transformed into a...
Former Dolly Parton home turns into wedding venue, offers free space for displaced brides
After Sevier County was hit with its second round of devastating wildfires in six years,...
Mountain Tough group helping amid Sevier County wildfires
In order to qualify for the free space, you will need to show proof that your venue burned and...
Former Dolly Parton home turns into wedding venue, offers free space for displaced brides