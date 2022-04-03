One person airlifted to UTMC following ATV accident in Halls

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - One person was airlifted to the University of Tennessee Medical Center following an ATV accident on private property in Halls, according to officials with the Knox County Rescue Squad.

Crews with the Rural Metro Fire Department also responded to the Elkins Valley Rd. area to assist with the incident.

The person involved in the crash was in critical condition as of Sunday evening.

