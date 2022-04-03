TBI: Man flown to hospital following officer-involved shooting in McMinn County

MCMINN COUNTY, Tenn. (WVLT) - The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation is investigating after a man was shot by two deputies and flown to the hospital early Sunday morning, according to a press release.

Shortly after 2:00 a.m. on April 3, deputies with the McMinn County Sheriff’s Office responded to reports of shots fired in the 300 block of County Road 116 in Athens, Tennessee.

TBI special agents said that preliminary information indicated that once the deputies arrived, they encountered a man who “brandished a weapon and pointed it at them.”

“Two deputies fired shots, striking the man,” a spokesperson with the TBI said. “He was airlifted to a Chattanooga hospital for treatment.”

No officers were injured, according to officials. The investigation is ongoing.

