TBI: Man flown to hospital following officer-involved shooting in McMinn County

TBI special agents said preliminary information indicated that deputies encountered a man who pointed a weapon at them.
McMinn County (Source: Gray DC)
By Paige Hill
Published: Apr. 3, 2022 at 12:13 PM EDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
MCMINN COUNTY, Tenn. (WVLT) - The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation is investigating after a man was shot by two deputies and flown to the hospital early Sunday morning, according to a press release.

Shortly after 2:00 a.m. on April 3, deputies with the McMinn County Sheriff’s Office responded to reports of shots fired in the 300 block of County Road 116 in Athens, Tennessee.

TBI special agents said that preliminary information indicated that once the deputies arrived, they encountered a man who “brandished a weapon and pointed it at them.”

“Two deputies fired shots, striking the man,” a spokesperson with the TBI said. “He was airlifted to a Chattanooga hospital for treatment.”

No officers were injured, according to officials. The investigation is ongoing.

