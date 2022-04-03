Warming up ahead of Wednesday’s First Alert Weather Day for stronger storms

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Temperatures warm up quickly ahead of a WVLT First Alert Weather Day for rain and storms. Isolated storms and rain arrive Tuesday, but a cold front brings us a bigger risk for severe storms by Wednesday.

WHAT TO EXPECT

Tonight we’ll see those mostly clear skies allowing temperatures to drop near 38 degrees.

Clouds increase Monday making for a mixture of sun and clouds throughout the day. Highs will be much warmer with temperatures near 72 degrees Monday afternoon. It could be a little bit breezy at times with winds gusting from the southwest near 20 mph. With the low humidity as well, I do not recommend outdoor burning. A few showers are possible along the Kentucky/Tennessee line Monday evening. Most of those showers look to stay in southeastern Kentucky.

LOOKING AHEAD

Clouds, rain, and thunderstorms return Tuesday afternoon. We are not expecting those storms to be strong, but the chance for severe storms is there by Wednesday. This is why we have issued a WVLT First Alert Weather Day for Wednesday. Strong storms could bring gusty winds. The timing has gone back and forth a little bit, but it looks like storms push into the Plateau near sunset and continue to move through East Tennessee through very early Thursday morning.

A few showers linger early Thursday, but we’ll clear out and see some of that sunshine return. Highs will drop into the mid-60s.

The really cold air arrives Friday and Saturay. Highs drop into the lower 50s with overnight lows back in the 30s. Spotty rain and mountain snow showers are possible Friday into Saturday.

Join us on the WVLT First Alert Weather app for iPhone or Android, so you can stay informed on the go and in between newscasts. We share custom videos, plus you can receive messages on the latest conditions and forecast.

Sunday evening's First Alert 8-day planner (WVLT)

Copyright 2022 WVLT. All rights reserved.