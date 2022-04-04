Advertisement

Bojangles giving away $1M in free gas to customers

By Paige Hill
Published: Apr. 4, 2022 at 10:22 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Bojangles, a popular Southern food chain, is giving away $1 million in free gas to help its customers offset the rising cost of fueling their tanks, according to a press release.

Beginning Monday, April 4, and until supplies run out, every purchase of a Bojangles Family Meal will come with a $10 gas card. The meal features 12 to 20 pieces of bone-in chicken, scratch-made biscuits, a choice of sides and iced tea.

“Southerners are known for being friendly neighbors, so as a Southern brand, it’s in our DNA to want to help our customers who are feeling the pain of soaring gas prices,” said Jackie Woodward, Bojangles’ Chief Brand and Marketing Officer. “We don’t want anyone to have to choose between enjoying a delicious meal with the family or buying gas, so let Bojangles help with both.”

Data compiled from AAA, gas prices reached the highest levels on record in March, so the company said in a press release they saw an opportunity to rally and help thousands of customers during the gas crunch.

“This is the first time in Bojangles’ history that we’ve ever given away $1 million, but we know our customers are worth it, and we’re just glad that we could come together with all of our franchisees to support them,” said Woodward.

The $10 gas cards are available while supplies last on all 12- or 20-piece bone-in chicken Family Meals purchased in-store, at the drive-thru, or with an order ahead through the app. Family Meals featuring Chicken Supremes, as well as delivery orders, are not eligible.

