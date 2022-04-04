Advertisement

Burn permits not being issued in East Tenn. counties due to fire risk

This comes after hundreds of firefighters continue to battle the raging Hatcher Mountain Fire and Millstone Gap Fire.
The Sevier County Emergency Management Agency warned people to not burn today.
By Paige Hill
Published: Apr. 4, 2022 at 9:05 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
SEVIER COUNTY, Tenn. (WVLT) - Due to an elevated fire risk, the majority of Tennessee counties will not be issued burn permits on Monday, April 4.

The Sevier County Emergency Management Agency shared that the Tennessee Division of Forestry had indicated that there was a very high fire risk through the county that was still recovering from two large wildfires.

“Please refrain from any open burning as the increased winds could cause a fire to grow out of control quickly,” Sevier County EMA shared.

In East Tennessee, Sevier, Anderson, Campbell, Claiborne, Grainger, Roane, Fentress and Cocke Counties are among those restricted by the Tennessee Division of Forestry.

As of Sunday, the Hatcher Mountain Fire was 98% contained. In total, it affected over 300 structures and involved 2498 acres. The Millstone Gap Fire was 60% contained and spanned 678 acres.

Find a complete list of counties on the TDF’s website.

