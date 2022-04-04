Cocke Co. sheriff and deputy under investigation by state agency

COCKE CO., Tenn. (WVLT) - Cocke County Sheriff Armando Fontes and a deputy from his office were investigated by the Tennessee Comptroller’s Office regarding their second jobs with another police department, according to documents obtained by WVLT News.

Investigators found that the deputy clocked in for both jobs multiple times, totaling $1,225 in duplicate payments, according to the documents.

“Management at the county did not provide adequate oversight over time and attendance reporting and did not establish appropriate internal controls,” Comptroller Jason E. Mumpower said. “As detailed above, investigators determined that hours reflected on the timesheets for one deputy did not accurately reflect the actual hours worked at the county. Management is responsible for designing internal controls to give reasonable assurance of the reliability of time reporting and of the effectiveness and efficiency of operations.”

The investigative report states the deputy and the sheriff used their county vehicles while at their second jobs. While the report does not specify which department they worked at, photos in the report show their county vehicles parked in the White Pine Police Department’s parking lot.

“Personal use of vehicles should be limited and used only on occasions such as stopping on the way home at a market, etc.”... “The vehicle should not be used as a family car for trips on Sundays or riding around in other counties without being on official business.”

After pictures circulated social media of Fontes wearing a White Pine Police Department uniform in October, he confirmed with WVLT News that he did work a second job with that department.

According to the timesheets he provided to WVLT News, he averages about 15 hours a month at the White Pine Police Department.

“I’ve always worked more than one job, I work there because I love serving in another capacity other than sheriffs, and I work part-time mowing the lawn of elderly people who can’t take care of it themselves and I do it for free,” said Fontes.

Fontes said he wanted to work for White Pine Police Department so he could help out another agency but not for extra money or a promised position.

No disciplinary action was taken, but county officials said that they have corrected or plan to correct the deficiencies, according to the report.

Fontes said he would not be running for sheriff in the coming elections.

Copyright 2022 WVLT. All rights reserved.