Advertisement

Evacuations ordered as wildfire threatens homes in Maggie Valley

Haywood County emergency officials evacuated some neighbors due to a wildfire on Sheepback Mountain.
By Amanda Shaw
Published: Apr. 4, 2022 at 4:12 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HAYWOOD COUNTY, N.C. (FOX Carolina) - Haywood County Emergency Management said a brush fire is threatening homes in the Maggie Valley area.

A spokesperson for the agency said 20 acres are burning on Sheepback Mountain. Approximately nine different fire departments are responding.

A mandatory evacuation was ordered for people north of Pless Underwood Road.

Officials said the fire started around 2:30 p.m. but they don’t yet know the cause. Dry and windy conditions are making it harder to battle.

People living in the area can expect smoke in the valley. Emergency services said do not call 911 unless your home or nearby property is directly threatened.

No one has been injured, officials said.

Caption

Copyright 2022 WHNS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Company to pay back millions
Tennessee business ordered to pay $3.6 million to customers
Responders fight Sevier County fire overnight
Firefighters make progress as Hatcher Mountain Wildfire becomes 98% contained
One person was airlifted to the University of Tennessee Medical Center following an ATV...
One person airlifted to UTMC following ATV accident in Halls
A former home owned by Dolly Parton and lived in by her parents has been transformed into a...
Former Dolly Parton home turns into wedding venue, offers free space for displaced brides
Economic expert shares impact of Tennessee gas prices amid oil release
Economic expert shares impact of Tennessee gas prices amid oil release

Latest News

Crews are battling a wildfire on Sheepback Mountain in Maggie Valley.
Evacuations ordered as wildfire threatens homes in Maggie Valley
Investigators said the child was transported to the University of Tennessee Medical Center with...
KPD: 4-year-old girl struck by stray bullet
The Cocke County sheriff and one of his deputies were investigated by the Tennessee...
Cocke Co. sheriff and deputy under investigation by state agency
The Millstone Gap Fire had grown to 800 acres and was 0% contained, according to Sevier County...
Day 5 of Millstone Gap Fire, containment reaches 75%
Day 5 of Millstone Gap Fire, containment reaches 75%