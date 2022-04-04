Evacuations ordered as wildfire threatens homes in Maggie Valley

HAYWOOD COUNTY, N.C. (FOX Carolina) - Haywood County Emergency Management said a brush fire is threatening homes in the Maggie Valley area.

A spokesperson for the agency said 20 acres are burning on Sheepback Mountain. Approximately nine different fire departments are responding.

A mandatory evacuation was ordered for people north of Pless Underwood Road.

Officials said the fire started around 2:30 p.m. but they don’t yet know the cause. Dry and windy conditions are making it harder to battle.

People living in the area can expect smoke in the valley. Emergency services said do not call 911 unless your home or nearby property is directly threatened.

No one has been injured, officials said.

