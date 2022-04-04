Advertisement

First round of rain and storms arrives Tuesday with a First Alert for stronger storms Wednesday

Meteorologist Paige Noel is tracking two rounds of storms and a WVLT First Alert Weather Day.
By Paige Noël
Published: Apr. 4, 2022 at 3:23 PM EDT|Updated: seconds ago
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) -Scattered rain and general thunderstorms arrive Tuesday, but the chance for stronger storms is Wednesday evening which is when our WVLT First Alert Weather day begins.

WHAT TO EXPECT

A few stray showers are possible this evening along the Kentucky. Tennessee line, but mainly up towards southeastern Kentucky. Most of tonight is mostly cloudy, but becomes partly cloudy by the early morning, with a low around 48 degrees.

Clouds, rain, and thunderstorms return Tuesday. We’ll see some showers midday Tuesday, then a line of rain and storms in the evening. We’ll still be around 68 degrees on Tuesday, with gusts around 25 mph.

LOOKING AHEAD

Sunshine returns Wednesday, and the heat cranks up. This fuels the intensity of storms, that we’ve been highlighting as a First Alert Weather Day since last week. We’re still looking at a line of strong to severe storms to move right around sunset Wednesday, after a high of 82 degrees.

Timeline of storms Wednesday
Timeline of storms Wednesday(WVLT)

The really cold air arrives Friday and Saturday. Highs drop into the lower 50s, with overnight lows back in the 30s. Spotty rain and mountain snow showers are possible Friday into Saturday.

Monday evening's First Alert 8-day planner
Monday evening's First Alert 8-day planner(WVLT)

Copyright 2022 WVLT. All rights reserved.

