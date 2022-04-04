Advertisement

KPD: 4-year-old girl struck by stray bullet

Investigators said the child was transported to the University of Tennessee Medical Center with non-life-threatening injuries.
A trooper was shot and is in stable condition.
A trooper was shot and is in stable condition.
By Paige Hill
Published: Apr. 4, 2022 at 3:53 PM EDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - A 4-year-old girl was struck and injured by what was believed to be a stray bullet early Sunday morning, prompting an investigation by the Knoxville Police Department Violent Crimes Unit, according to a release.

At around 12:45 a.m. on Sunday, April 3, KPD officers responded to a home in the 2200 block of Martin Luther King Jr. Avenue, where the child had been struck by a bullet that had come into an upstairs window, according to KPD Spokesperson Scott Erland.

Investigators said she was transported to the University of Tennessee Medical Center with non-life-threatening injuries.

Based on preliminary findings, Erland said it was not believed that the home was targeted and it was “believed that the bullet that struck the victim was possibly a stray round from a nearby shooting.”

Investigators said they do not know where the bullet originated from.

As the investigation continues, those with information are asked to contact the East Tennessee Valley Crime Stoppers at 865-215-7165, online, by texting **TIPS or via the P3 Tips mobile app. Tipsters can remain anonymous and be eligible to receive a cash reward.

