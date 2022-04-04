Advertisement

Loudon County Schools to hold job fair

Classroom generic
Classroom generic(WRDW)
By Paige Hill
Published: Apr. 4, 2022 at 3:31 PM EDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
LOUDON COUNTY, Tenn. (WVLT) - Loudon County Schools will host a job fair on Thursday, April 7.

The job fair was planned to fill positions in anticipation of average yearly turnover and known retirement.

Available positions include teachers, counselors, bookkeepers, coaches and more.

Those interested are welcome to attend the fair from 1:00 p.m. to 5:00 p.m. at the Loudon County Technology Center, located at 4380 Harrison Road in Lenoir City.

