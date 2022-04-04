Advertisement

One dead following officer-involved shooting in Cocke Co.

One person is dead following an officer-involved shooting in Cocke Co. Monday, according to officials with the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation.
By Kelly Ann Krueger
Published: Apr. 4, 2022 at 7:14 PM EDT|Updated: seconds ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COCKE CO., Tenn. (WVLT) - One man was killed following an altercation with multiple agencies in Cocke County Monday, according to officials with the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation.

Just before 3 p.m. authorities were attempting to take a man into custody who was wanted out of Scott Co., Virginia. Law enforcement personnel with the Newport Police Department, Cocke County Sheriff’s Office, and the U.S. Marshals Service spotted the man in the 600 block of Cosby Highway in Newport.

The man was armed with a gun and ran from officers when a K-9 from the Sevier County Sheriff’s Office was released to capture the man, according to TBI officials.

“A short time later, the man was located behind a residence in the 600 block of Runnion Street,” officials said. “During the encounter, a deputy marshal fired shots, striking the man. He was transported to a local hospital, where he was pronounced dead.”

No officers were injured.

Following the TBI investigation of the events leading up to the shooting, the district attorney general will decide whether the actions of the officer were justified.

This is a developing story.

Copyright 2022 WVLT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Company to pay back millions
Tennessee business ordered to pay $3.6 million to customers
Responders fight Sevier County fire overnight
Firefighters make progress as Hatcher Mountain Wildfire becomes 98% contained
One person was airlifted to the University of Tennessee Medical Center following an ATV...
One person airlifted to UTMC following ATV accident in Halls
A former home owned by Dolly Parton and lived in by her parents has been transformed into a...
Former Dolly Parton home turns into wedding venue, offers free space for displaced brides
Economic expert shares impact of Tennessee gas prices amid oil release
Economic expert shares impact of Tennessee gas prices amid oil release

Latest News

The Cocke County sheriff and one of his deputies were investigated by the Tennessee...
Cocke Co. sheriff and deputy under investigation by state agency
aa
Cocke Co. sheriff and deputy under investigation by state agency
One person is dead following an officer-involved shooting in Cocke Co. Monday, according to...
One dead following officer-involved shooting in Cocke Co.
Drew Beam
Beam tabbed SEC Pitcher & Freshman of the Week after gem at Vandy