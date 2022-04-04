Smokies baseball team not coming to Knoxville until 2025

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Baseball at the new downtown Knoxville stadium was pushed back to a spring 2025 date because of global supply chain issues and a volatile construction market, according to a release.

The original date was set for 2024; however, the City of Knoxville, Knox County and Boyd Sports agreed that the new date was the “most feasible.” The city and county put up funds for the new public stadium as part of a larger private development of residential, retail and entertainment projects by GEM Community Development Group.

A press release stated that if the stadium was completed early, it would be available for other events such as concerts but Boyd Sports said it would not be attainable to move the Smokies, the AA team of Chicago Cubs, from Kodak to Knoxville in mid-season in 2024.

City officials said that baseball would be expected to return to Knoxville in full for the 2025 season.

“This publicly-owned stadium will be a game-changer for East Knoxville in terms of creating opportunity and jobs, stimulating private investment and entrepreneurship, and – in the long term – helping families to build wealth,” Knoxville Mayor Indya Kincannon said. “As a venue for baseball, soccer, festivals and concerts, the stadium also will be a unique amenity that greatly enhances the quality of life in East Knoxville.

“It’s imperative that this project be done right. If that means opening the stadium a little later, it’s worth a small wait to ensure we end up with what we need and want.”

Knox County Mayor Glenn Jacobs said it was disappointing but not unexpected.

“With all the problems everyone is currently experiencing with supply chain and labor issues, this news is disappointing but not unexpected,” Jacobs said. “I think the responsible thing to do is pause and come up with a good plan that addresses these new challenges.”

Randy Boyd, the University of Tennessee system president and founder of Boyd Sports, said they were remaining completely committed to completing the stadium.

“We remain 100 percent committed to completing the stadium and moving the Smokies to Knoxville, and we appreciate the continued support of the city and county as we develop the new schedule together and continue the momentum on the project,” Boyd said.

Within the next 60 days, work is scheduled to begin on the stadium property with the movement of water and sewer infrastructure off the site in preparation for the project.

City officials said that overall work for the stadium would move forward, along with controlling cost estimates in an everchanging market. Other projects in the Knoxville area and across the country were facing the same supply chain and cost issues, officials said.

“We are continuing to work diligently on finalizing plans to provide Knoxville and Knox County a top-quality project that fits within the budget,” said Boyd, who noted the new Knoxville stadium was not a cookie-cutter type project.

Copyright 2022 WVLT. All rights reserved.