Tennessee Highway Safety Office starts Operation Hands-Free


On Monday, the Tennessee Highway Safety Office will be on a statewide tour promoting hands-free driving.(Tennessee Highway Safety Office)
By Joe Wenzel
Published: Apr. 4, 2022 at 7:10 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - On Monday, the Tennessee Highway Safety Office will be on a statewide tour promoting hands-free driving.

The campaign has been going on for several years. It is illegal to handle your cell phone while driving in Tennessee, yet it remains a problem.

This week, the safety office partners with Tennessee Highway Patrol and Georgia State Police for a bus tour and enforcement campaign. The campaign’s goal is “to reduce distracted-driving crashes” and cut down on deadly crashes. It will go through Tennessee’s major cities, Nashville, Memphis, Chattanooga, and Knoxville.

“The THSO is proud to partner with the NHTSA, the State of Georgia, and our traffic safety partners across Tennessee,” THSO Director Buddy Lewis said in a release on Monday. “In 2021, the THSO was honored to receive the Governor’s Highway Safety Association’s Peter K. O’Rourke Special Achievement Award for the innovative bus-tour concept and its effectiveness in distracted-driving enforcement and awareness.”

To learn more about Tennessee’s hands-free law by clicking here. For distracted-driving crash data provided by Tennessee’s Integrated Traffic Analysis Network, click here.

