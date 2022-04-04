Warming up with spotty rain today, ahead of two rounds of storms and a First Alert Weather Day

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Temperatures are going back up starting today. While we see more clouds and spotty rain, general thunderstorms won’t move in until Tuesday, then more heat and energy can create strong to severe thunderstorms Wednesday with a WVLT First Alert Weather Day.

WHAT TO EXPECT

This morning is mostly clear, with clouds moving for partly cloudy morning. The low is around 38 degrees.

Clouds increase Monday making for a mixture of sun and clouds throughout the day. Highs are warmer at 72 degrees this afternoon. A warmer breeze is also moving in, with a southwesterly breeze between 5 and 15 mph and gusts around 20 mph. Low humidity keeps rain very isolated, so we also do not recommend outdoor burning.

A few showers are possible along the Kentucky, Tennessee line this evening and then spotty showers tonight. Most of tonight is mostly cloudy, but becomes partly cloudy by the early morning, with a low around 48 degrees.

LOOKING AHEAD

Clouds, rain, and thunderstorms return Tuesday. We’ll see some showers midday Tuesday, then a line of rain and storms in the evening. We’ll still be around 68 degrees on Tuesday, with gusts around 25 mph.

First Alert Weather Day Wednesday for severe storm potential. (WVLT)

Sunshine returns Wednesday, and the heat cranks up. This fuels the intensity of storms, that we’ve been highlighting as a First Alert Weather Day since last week. We’re still looking at a line of strong to severe storms to move right around sunset Wednesday, after a high of 82 degrees.

The really cold air arrives Friday and Saturday. Highs drop into the lower 50s, with overnight lows back in the 30s. Spotty rain and mountain snow showers are possible Friday into Saturday.

First Alert 8-Day Planner (WVLT)

