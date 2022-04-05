Advertisement

Amber Alert issued for 3-year-old girl abducted from Washington state

Faith is described as a white female with blonde hair and blue eyes. She is 4 foot 1 inches...
By Amanda Alvarado
Published: Apr. 5, 2022 at 7:02 AM EDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
(Gray News) - An Amber Alert has been issued for Faith Collins, 3, who authorities say was abducted from outside her home in Bothell, Washington.

Faith’s mother returned home and took her first child into her apartment. While she was inside, she heard a “screeching sound” from tires and when she went outside, she realized that her car was gone. Faith was still inside the car.

Faith is described as a white female with blonde hair and blue eyes. She is 4 foot 1 inches tall and weighs 38 pounds.

She was last seen weating a black dress and beige pants with black stars.

Authorities are also looking for a 2001 gold Honda Accord with front end damage and Washington license plate BWW8403.

