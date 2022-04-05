Advertisement

Controversial Kentucky Derby winner buried at Old Friends Farm in Georgetown

Medina Spirit won Kentucky Derby 147 before being disqualified for failing a race day drug test
Medina Spirit won Kentucky Derby 147 before being disqualified for failing a race day drug test
Medina Spirit won Kentucky Derby 147 before being disqualified for failing a race day drug test(WKYT)
By Lee K. Howard
Published: Apr. 5, 2022 at 5:59 PM EDT|Updated: 6 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Crowds gathered, to pay their respects to a champion thoroughbred at Old Friends Farm in Georgetown.

“People came from all over the place,” said Michael Blowen, president and founder of Old Friends Farm. “They came from hundreds of miles people came to pay tribute to this horse on a rainy ugly day.”

Medina Spirit won’t be remembered as the horse who won Kentucky Derby 147, but the one that was disqualified after failing a race day drug test. Trainer Bob Baffert was subsequently suspended by the horse racing commission.

“Regardless of what the technicalities are, he was a marvelous racehorse, and Bob Baffert his trainer, and his wife Jill and the Zadons who owned him, agreed to let us bury him here at Old Friends,” said Blowen. “So all his fans could visit him.”

Last December, Medina Spirit collapsed suddenly and died at Santa Anita Park in California following a five-furlong workout. The preliminary cause of death was a heart attack. Today the three-year-old’s ashes were interred at the thoroughbred retirement facility during a ceremony open to the public.

“We watched him in the Kentucky Derby, and we came here to pay our last respects.”

Medina Spirit was laid to rest alongside Kentucky Deby winners Charismatic and War Emblem.

“I think it’s very suitable that he get buried next to them,” said Blowen. “So It’s a tribute to us. It’s a tribute to him.”

A proper burial for the horse at the center of one of racing’s biggest controversies.

“That just goes to show you that the horses are the reason we’re all here.”

Copyright 2022 WKYT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Salt Lake City police arrested a man accused of driving under the influence in a collision that...
Man arrested after running wife over, killing her in airport parking deck, police say
The flames rose high enough to face a 5-story building a wide enough to trap six trained...
‘I’ve never seen anything like that in my life’ | Veteran firefighter makes last call to his family
The Cocke County sheriff and one of his deputies were investigated by the Tennessee...
Cocke Co. sheriff and deputy under investigation by state agency
Company to pay back millions
Tennessee business ordered to pay $3.6 million to customers
Police say a shooting that injured four people, including three children, stemmed from a large...
Suspect at large after multiple children shot in Kentucky

Latest News

One Sevier County woman said she watched her neighbors’ homes go up in flames amid last week’s...
Sevier County cabin spared while neighboring homes burn in “miracle”
Versus UNC Asheville
New NIL deal to benefit entire UT Baseball program
One Sevier County woman said she watched her neighbors’ homes go up in flames amid last week’s...
Sevier County cabin spared while neighboring homes burn in “miracle”
Vice Mayor Bryan McCarter said they hope to get federal funding.
Sevier County officials talk next steps following fire
Tennessee vs. Lipscomb April 5, 2022
Top ranked Vols continue remarkable run