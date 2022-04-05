Day 6 of Millstone Gap Fire, containment reaches 90%

SEYMOUR, Tenn. (WVLT) - Sevier County authorities announced a second fire burning in Seymour near the Blount/Sevier County line Thursday was 90% contained as of Tuesday afternoon. In total, 959 acres were burned. The increase in acreage is due to backfire operations, according to officials.

There were no fatalities in the fire; however, it affected two structures, one in Blount County and one in Sevier County. Officials said that people in East Tennessee might see smoke and flames in the Dupont area as crews use burnout operations for the next few days. All roads are open in the area.

The first fire that agencies responded to this week, the Hatcher Mountain Fire, was said to be 100% contained as of Tuesday. It affected less than 219 structures and involved 2,498 acres.

During the press conference, Sevier County Mayor Larry Waters confirmed that there had still been no fatalities in the week. The only person seriously injured had been released from the University of Tennessee Medical Center. “We can replace buildings and vehicles, but lives you cannot,” he said.

Responders also spoke on coordination during the fight, saying they paired out-of-town responders with local ones that could provide directions when needed. “It makes you proud to be a part of this community, thank you from the bottom of my heart,” Pigeon Forge Fire Chief Tony Watson said.

Copyright 2022 WVLT. All rights reserved.