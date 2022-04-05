Advertisement

East Tennessee officials looking for missing man with autism

Devante Moore, 22, was last seen at the KARM shelter on Broadway, but did not check into the shelter, officials said.
Devante Moore, 22, was last seen at the KARM shelter on Broadway, but did not check into the shelter, officials said.
By Camruinn Morgan-Rumsey
Published: Apr. 5, 2022 at 3:58 PM EDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Officials with the East Tennessee Valley Crime Stoppers announced they are on the lookout for a missing man with autism, the group announced Tuesday afternoon.

Devante Moore, 22, was last seen at the KARM shelter on Broadway, but did not check into the shelter, officials said. He was last seen wearing a black jumpsuit or sweatpants and sweatshirt and crocs.

“His family is very concerned for his safety and they, along with the Knoxville Police Department is asking anyone with any information to contact East Tennessee Valley Crime Stoppers,” officials said.

Those with information can call 865-215-7165.

Copyright 2022 WVLT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Company to pay back millions
Tennessee business ordered to pay $3.6 million to customers
The Cocke County sheriff and one of his deputies were investigated by the Tennessee...
Cocke Co. sheriff and deputy under investigation by state agency
Darius Smith, 25, of Knoxville.
KPD: Man charged with murder after body found in van he was driving
Tennessee Bureau of Investigation
Man wanted for double homicide in Va. dies following officer-involved shooting in Cocke Co.
Man dressed in scrubs steals medical equipment
Man dressed in scrubs steals $737,000 worth of medical equipment

Latest News

Investigators said the child was transported to the University of Tennessee Medical Center with...
“A mother’s worst nightmare” | Video shows 4-year-old walking after being shot by stray bullet
First Alert for stronger storms Wednesday
First Alert Weather Day Wednesday evening for strong to severe thunderstorms
Investigators said the child was transported to the University of Tennessee Medical Center with...
“A mother’s worst nightmare” | Mom looking for answers after 4-year-old struck with stray bullet
The Millstone Gap Fire had grown to 800 acres and was 0% contained, according to Sevier County...
Day 6 of Millstone Gap Fire, containment reaches 90%