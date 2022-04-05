East Tennessee officials looking for missing man with autism

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Officials with the East Tennessee Valley Crime Stoppers announced they are on the lookout for a missing man with autism, the group announced Tuesday afternoon.

Devante Moore, 22, was last seen at the KARM shelter on Broadway, but did not check into the shelter, officials said. He was last seen wearing a black jumpsuit or sweatpants and sweatshirt and crocs.

“His family is very concerned for his safety and they, along with the Knoxville Police Department is asking anyone with any information to contact East Tennessee Valley Crime Stoppers,” officials said.

Those with information can call 865-215-7165.

