Emotional stories of loss pour in as people in need collect donations after fire

SEVIER CO., Tenn. (WVLT) - Emotional and devastating stories of loss filled East Tennessee Monday as victims of the Hatcher Mountain Fire collected basic necessities from a stockpile of donations.

A fifth family (three adults and a dog) has shown up to the fairgrounds to collect supplies. One of them was crying as they checked in. Now volunteers take them around to get anything and everything they need. @wvlt pic.twitter.com/drVveGYUEw — Ashley Bohle (@AshleyWVLT) April 4, 2022

First responders and crews across the state were battling raging wildfires since Wednesday, March 30, resulting in over 300 structures being affected, with many destroyed. Once the news broke, many East Tennesseans sprang into action and were quick to help.

Once officials reactivated the Mountain Tough program, the Sevier County Fairgrounds became a one-stop-shop for families in need after the Hatcher Mountain Fire scorched more than 2,600 acres.

WVLT’s Ashley Bohle was on site to see all the donated items, including food, water, toiletries, clothes, housewares and more. She was also able to speak with the ones on the receiving end of the donations. The families, many of who had lost everything, had seen brighter days but were glad they were alive.

“We can always replace the house and the stuff in the house, but we can’t replace us so,” one family said.

Multiple families who arrived were crying while volunteers took them around to get anything and everything they needed.

Josh Madore lived on Hatcher Mountain Road and was returning from the grocery store when he realized his power was out. Standing on his back deck, he could see the fire about a hundred yards from his house.

He said his family grabbed what they could and left. They later found out that their home was completely destroyed.

“Hectic, I mean, we don’t really know what to do, where to start, where to go,” Madore said. “And we just found out yesterday about our home.”

Although a drear day, also there, a message of hope and love from a child.

A child named "Mary Ruth” delivered this to Sevier County Fairgrounds for those who lost their homes in the wildfires last week. (Kyle Grainger/WVLT)

Sevier County officials said that the fairgrounds need volunteers and help spreading the word; however, water was not needed. Those interested in assisting can find out how here. Follow here for live updates on what officials call the Hatcher Mountain Road/Indigo Lane Fire.

Copyright 2022 WVLT. All rights reserved.