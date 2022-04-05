Advertisement

Everyone safe after White Pine house fire

Several agencies responded to the fire on Seabrook Way.
No one was hurt after this home caught fire April 4.
No one was hurt after this home caught fire April 4.
By Madeline Thompson
Published: Apr. 5, 2022 at 6:25 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Fire crews in White Pine responded to a home on Seabrook Way Monday evening for a report of a single wide trailer on fire.

According to the White Pine fire department, the building was covered 25 percent in heavy smoke and flames on the front.

Crews ran into the trailer to make sure no one was left inside, while putting out the fire from the outside.

One person on scene had a minor medical event, no injuries were reported and a major part of the building was saved including most of the things inside.

