Family has to buy jugs of water to bathe infant son following water contamination in Jefferson Co.

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) -A family in Jefferson County said they can’t drink the well water that runs through their home.

Travis Sane, a Chestnut Hill Resident said currently he and his family have to buy bottles of water to cook with and to drink.

”I was having some kidney stone problems, and in September of 2017 I had to have a procedure done to remove kidney stones and come to find out it was because of the water,” said Sane.

To bathe his infant son, Sane said he and his wife buy jugs of water.

”So when we had our son, it kind of affects his skin a little bit, so we have to buy a jug of water to put in it and kind of dilute it down just to give him a bath, so that runs into a lot of money, " shared Sane.

Benjamin Harris, the General Manger of Witt Utility District said random water testing of homes in Chestnut Hill Community revealed high levels of fecal coliform and E.coli.

“It’s pretty bad. We’ve done 25 random samples in the areas and out of the 25, all 25 random samples have been positive for fecal coliform. Twenty of those 25 samples were positive for E.Coli as well. Compared to surface water samples that we’ve done, some of the water in the wells is as bad as if not double water that we see in surface water,” explained Harris.

Harris worked on a plan to provide clean water to the nearly 4,000 homes in that area. It comes with a cost, but he would need at least half of the community to be on board with the process.

“It’s a game-changer to them, as well as fire protection. They have no fire protection and no fire hydrants anywhere within the area and so it’s a game-changer to them as far as the quality of life. Out of the close to 4,000 houses, we need roughly half the people to sign on and buy taps. We are selling the water taps at half price which is $750, so we need roughly half the people to sign on to make it feasible,” shared Harris.

Harris said homeowners would have to pay $750 for the water taps to get connected to Witt Utility’s public water. After that, the monthly rate would be capped at $40 for the first one-thousand gallons and then $14 per each additional thousand gallons. The company said as more people sign up for the service, it planned to lower its rate.

Harris said now is the perfect time to install the pipes with help from federal funds and help from the state.

“It’s vital to the community because it’s a one-shot opportunity because of all the ARPA (America Rescue Plan Act) funds and all the money that’s available to the state of Tennessee, and then we have the possibility of other connections with other major utilities in the area to also be a backup to them, and for them to be a back-up to us as well,” said Harris.

With roughly 152 miles of pipeline to be laid out, Harris said it would take nearly two years to complete.

Hoping to have the new pipes installed to bring cleaner water through the faucets of his home, Sane hoped people will sign up for the plan.

”I think it’s a great idea that Witt Utility is in the process of trying to get water down here to us. That’s just going to make a better lifestyle for us,” shared Sane.

A community meeting will be held this Saturday, April 9, at the Chestnut Hill Fire Department at 9 a.m. All are invited to come and find out more about the pipeline project and to ask questions. Officials with the Witt Utility District said the meeting will be happening rain or shine inside of a heated tent.

