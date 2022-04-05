First Alert Weather Day Wednesday evening for strong to severe thunderstorms

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The threat of stronger storms increases Wednesday evening which is why we have a WVLT First Alert Weather day in place during the evening hours.

WHAT TO EXPECT

This evening a line of rain and isolated thunderstorms arrive. Gusts pick up to around 20 mph in the Valley and 30+ mph in the higher elevations. Tonight starts out mostly cloudy with spotty rain and becomes partly cloudy by the morning, with a low around 50 degrees.

Sunshine returns Wednesday, and the heat cranks up. This fuels the intensity of storms, that we’ve been highlighting as a First Alert Weather Day since last week. We’re still looking at a line of strong to severe storms to move right around sunset Wednesday, after a high of 82 degrees. Damaging winds are the main threat, but some hail is possible and a tornado can’t be ruled out. The “enhanced risk” for severe weather means multiple severe storms are possible, and the “slight risk” means isolated severe storms are possible.

Severe storm risk for Wednesday (WVLT)

LOOKING AHEAD

Thursday is cooler at 65 degrees, with a partly cloudy day and spotty rain.

The really cold air arrives Friday and Saturday. Highs drop into the lower 50s, with overnight lows back in the 30s. Spotty rain and mountain snow showers are possible Friday into Saturday.

Temperatures rebound nicely Sunday into next week.

Tuesday evening's First Alert 8-day planner (WVLT)

