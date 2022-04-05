Advertisement

Heather visits students in Fentress County

Chief Meteorologist Heather Haley took these Allardt students on a virtual tour of WVLT!
By Heather Haley
Published: Apr. 5, 2022 at 12:41 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Chief Meteorologist Heather Haley joined the 6th grade students at Allardt Elementary School in Fentress County, to talk about the tools we use to monitor the weather and to forecast for our area. 

With this being a virtual visit, Heather showed them all around the newsroom the technical side of the studio.

They had some great questions about tracking and forecasting storm systems!

Heather visits Allardt 6th graders.
