Heather visits students in Fentress County

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Chief Meteorologist Heather Haley joined the 6th grade students at Allardt Elementary School in Fentress County, to talk about the tools we use to monitor the weather and to forecast for our area.

With this being a virtual visit, Heather showed them all around the newsroom the technical side of the studio.

They had some great questions about tracking and forecasting storm systems!

Heather visits Allardt 6th graders. (WVLT)

Heather visits Allardt 6th graders. (WVLT)

Heather visits Allardt 6th graders. (WVLT)

Heather visits Allardt 6th graders. (WVLT)

Copyright 2022 WVLT. All rights reserved.