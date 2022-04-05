Heather visits students in Fentress County
Chief Meteorologist Heather Haley took these Allardt students on a virtual tour of WVLT!
Published: Apr. 5, 2022 at 12:41 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Chief Meteorologist Heather Haley joined the 6th grade students at Allardt Elementary School in Fentress County, to talk about the tools we use to monitor the weather and to forecast for our area.
With this being a virtual visit, Heather showed them all around the newsroom the technical side of the studio.
They had some great questions about tracking and forecasting storm systems!
Copyright 2022 WVLT. All rights reserved.